Anushka Sharma Reacts To 'Super Guy' Virat Kohli's Asia Cup Century Vs Pakistani (PHOTO)

Virat Kohli completed 13,000 ODI runs during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
article-image

Anushka Sharma is a proud wifey as her husband Virat Kohli scored his 47th century in one-day internationals during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match between India and Pakistan on Monday at R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and cheered for Virat. Sharing a photo of her television screen in which the cricketer can be seen celebrating. Anushka captioned it with, "Super knock, super guy (clap and red heart emojis)!!" Virat's sister, Bhawna, also beamed with pride. "Proud of you Virat God bless always," she wrote on Instagram.

article-image

Anushka also congratulated KL Rahul, who scored a century as well. Athiya Shetty couldn't stop gushing over her husband, KL Rahul. Taking to her social media handle, the actress wrote, "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise…You are everything, I love you. #1"  This marked the cricketer's return to play after recovering from an injury. 

article-image

On the work front, Anushka will soon play a cricketer in Jhulan Goswani’s biopic, Chakda ‘Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy. The film will mark the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress' return to the screens after a 5-year hiatus, with her last film being Zero, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

article-image
