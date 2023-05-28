Athiya Shetty SLAMS trolls for claiming KL Rahul visited strip club in London: 'Stop taking things out of context'

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul | Instagram

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has issued a statement and slammed trolls hours after an alleged video of her and her cricketer-husband KL Rahul from a club, assumed to be a strip club, went viral on social media platforms. Athiya requested everyone to 'stop taking things out of context'.

In a video which has gone viral, KL Rahul is seen having a good time with friends, while skimpily-clad women are seen grooving on the tables. Reportedly, the video is from a club in London.

The clip elicited negative reactions from netizens. Several social media users brutally trolled KL Rahul for having fun despite an injury that led to his withdrawal from the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 final.

Athiya issues official statement

Taking to her Instagram story, Athiya wrote, "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love."

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain sustained injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched at his thigh and then limped off the field.

The cricketer underwent a surgery and later shared an update about it in an Instagram post.

KL Rahul-Athiya's wedding

The couple tied the knot at a grand yet intimate wedding on January 23 in the presence of their families and close friends in Khandala.

Athiya and Rahul dated for several years before tying the knot. They made their relationship official just about a year ago. They often share adorable pictures with each other on social media.

Athiya made her acting debut in the 2015 romantic action film ‘Hero’ alongside Sooraj Pancholi, directed by Nikhil Advani and based on co-producer Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster of the same name. She is all set to play the lead role in ‘Hope Solo’, footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic.