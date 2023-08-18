 'Some Of The Best Food We Ever Ate': Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Share Cafe Recommendation In Barbados
As avid foodies, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma deemed a Barbados cafe as the best, given the food they serve.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Aside from being a power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are also total foodies and restaurant buffs. This was exemplified by Kohli recommending a restaurant in Barbados to his Instagram followers as he visited the place with his wife. He described it as a 'must place visit' to his fans.

The 34-year-old star batter took to his official Instagram handle and shared a special cafe (Cafe A LA Mer) recommendation by posting a picture of himself and his wife. The picture has the right-handed batter dressed in black t-shirt along with shorts, while Anushka was spotted donning an oversized t-shirt in front of the cafe menu.

Kohli posted a caption that said, 'Must visit Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate.' Situated on Lower Bay Street in Barbados, Cafe A LA Mer opened as early as October 2022 and is helmed by Chef Igal. The menu includes white chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, Danish cakes, pastas, fish n chips, and a lot of other delectables. The cafe also serves breakfast.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in the 2023 Asia Cup:

As far as Kohli's on-field commitments go, the former Indian captain will next be seen in the 2023 Asia Cup, set to be hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Delhi-born cricketer was the second-highest run-getter in last year's edition and will be looking to set the tournament alight even this year.

Team India will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, given their political conflict with Pakistan. However, they will open their campaign against the arch-rivals on September 2nd in Kandy. Sri Lanka are the defending champions this year.

