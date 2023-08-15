Virat Kohli Building Cricket Pitch At His Alibaug Farmhouse? Ex-India Captain Responds

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday quashed rumours about him building a cricket pitch at his new farmhouse in Alibaug.

Kohli took to social media to clear the air after Times Of India claimed that the cricketer and his Bollywood star wife were going to have a cricket pitch on the property.

Kohli posted on his Instagram story that the news about the pitch was "fake".

Kohli and Anushka Sharma bought the 8-acre land in Alibaug last year and have started construction on it.

Reportedly, the property will be in one of the scenic locations of Alibaug hills in Zirad. It is spread over around 20000 sq. ft.

"Bachpan se jo akhbaar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (The newspaper that we are reading since childhood is also publishing fake news these days)," Kohli wrote in his Instagram story.

Virat was in Alibaug on Sunday (August 13) to oversee the ongoing work. It has been learnt that lavish farmhouse is being designed by architects Mazumdar Bravo and all the necessary clearances have been received from the local bodies as per the sources.

Virushka to have elite company in Alibaug

Last year, in September, it was reported that the celebrity couple spent nearly Rs 19.24 crore, as well as a deposit of Rs 1.15 crore to the government treasury. The transaction was completed by his brother Vikas Kohli and they had also deposited a stamp duty of Rs 3.35 lakh.

Besides Virat and Anushka, actor couple Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri, also own properties in Alibaug.

Kohli getting ready for Asia Cup

Kohli is currently in Mumbai preparing himself for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament which will start from August 30. India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on September 2.

Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma have decided to skip the T20I series in Ireland starting August 18 to prepare for the 50-over Asia Cup tournament.

Both Team India veterans had also missed the recent 5-T20I series in the West Indies which the visitors lost 3-2.

