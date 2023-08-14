 Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Kick-Start Construction Work At Their 8-Acre Land In Alibaug (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Kick-Start Construction Work At Their 8-Acre Land In Alibaug (PHOTOS)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Kick-Start Construction Work At Their 8-Acre Land In Alibaug (PHOTOS)

Virat Kohli was in Alibaug on Sunday (August 13) to oversee the ongoing work

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have started construction on the 8-acre land they purchased in Alibaug in 2022. Reportedly, the property will be in one of the scenic locations of Alibaug hills in Zirad. It is spread over around 20000 sq. ft.

Virat was in Alibaug on Sunday (August 13) to oversee the ongoing work. It has been learnt that lavish farmhouse is being designed by architects Mazumdar Bravo and all the necessary clearances have been received from the local bodies as per the sources.

Last year, in September, it was reported that the celebrity couple spent nearly Rs 19.24 crore, as well as a deposit of Rs 1.15 crore to the government treasury. The transaction was completed by his brother Vikas Kohli and they had also deposited a stamp duty of Rs 3.35 lakh.

Besides Virat and Anushka, actor couple Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri, also own properties in Alibaug.

Read Also
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Pose For A Cute Selfie As They 'Enjway' In London
article-image

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the film Chakda ‘Xpress, which is based on the life of fast bowler and former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. The film will release on an OTT platform, however, the release date is still awaited.

Read Also
Video: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Attend 'Kirtan' By Krishna Das In London
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunny Deol Reveals He Was ‘HESITANT’ In Recreating Handpump Scene In Gadar 2; Credits Dharmendra...

Sunny Deol Reveals He Was ‘HESITANT’ In Recreating Handpump Scene In Gadar 2; Credits Dharmendra...

Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar's The Great Indian Family To Release Theatrically On September 22

Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar's The Great Indian Family To Release Theatrically On September 22

Anupamaa: Dolly Aka Ekta Saraiya Quits The Show After 3 Years; Know Why

Anupamaa: Dolly Aka Ekta Saraiya Quits The Show After 3 Years; Know Why

‘Who Are They?’: Sameer Wankhede's Surprising Claim On SRK, Deepika & Mika Amid Aryan Khan...

‘Who Are They?’: Sameer Wankhede's Surprising Claim On SRK, Deepika & Mika Amid Aryan Khan...

Independence Day 2023: Bollywood Actors Who Played War Heroes On Screen

Independence Day 2023: Bollywood Actors Who Played War Heroes On Screen