Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Kick-Start Construction Work At Their 8-Acre Land In Alibaug (PHOTOS)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have started construction on the 8-acre land they purchased in Alibaug in 2022. Reportedly, the property will be in one of the scenic locations of Alibaug hills in Zirad. It is spread over around 20000 sq. ft.

Virat was in Alibaug on Sunday (August 13) to oversee the ongoing work. It has been learnt that lavish farmhouse is being designed by architects Mazumdar Bravo and all the necessary clearances have been received from the local bodies as per the sources.

Last year, in September, it was reported that the celebrity couple spent nearly Rs 19.24 crore, as well as a deposit of Rs 1.15 crore to the government treasury. The transaction was completed by his brother Vikas Kohli and they had also deposited a stamp duty of Rs 3.35 lakh.

Besides Virat and Anushka, actor couple Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri, also own properties in Alibaug.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the film Chakda ‘Xpress, which is based on the life of fast bowler and former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. The film will release on an OTT platform, however, the release date is still awaited.