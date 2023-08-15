 Independence Day 2023: ‘May Our Tricolour Forever Fly High,’ Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh & Other Indian Cricketers Wish Nation
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndependence Day 2023: ‘May Our Tricolour Forever Fly High,’ Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh & Other Indian Cricketers Wish Nation

Independence Day 2023: ‘May Our Tricolour Forever Fly High,’ Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh & Other Indian Cricketers Wish Nation

As people celebrate across the country, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and several other notable cricketers took to Twitter to wish countrymen a happy Independence Day.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Jadeja, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj SIngh | Twitter

New Delhi, August 15: Indian cricketers took to social media on Tuesday to extend their wishes on the 77th Independence Day. As people celebrate across the country, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and several other notable cricketers took to Twitter to wish countrymen a happy Independence Day.

Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav extend greetings

Former captain Virat Kohli wished everyone a happy Independence Day. India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav also extended his wishes and wrote, "A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day! May our country continue to rise and shine and may we do our best to continue to contribute to its glory!"

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Tweets

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish the nation on its 77th Independence Day and wrote," Wishing everyone a Happy #IndependenceDay! Today we celebrate the freedom, diversity and progress of our nation. Let’s continue to build a bright and prosperous future for our country and keep the tricolour flying high!"

BCCI extends wishes

"Wishing every Indian a very Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind," BCCI tweeted.

Gautam Gambhir wishes

"Don't know about love, but what is from you is not from anyone else!" former India opener Gautam Gambhir posted on Twitter- which goes by X now.

Yuvraj Singh & Ravindra Jadeja wish nation

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh also posted a video and tweeted, "May our tricolour forever fly high, respecting and remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought for our Independence." India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tweeted, "Jai ho #IndependenceDay."

Harbhajan Singh posted on X

"Heartiest Greetings to all on #IndependenceDayIndia. Lets remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and resolve to take the country on the path of peace, harmony and progress. Our every step should ensure that we are contributing to the Nation," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted on X.

Anil Kumble & Suresh Raina Greet the country

"Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day!" Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble tweeted. Former India batter Suresh Raina said everyone should cherish the spirit of unity in diversity and "honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters."

"Wishing my fellow Indians a joyous #IndependenceDay! Let's honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and cherish the spirit of unity in diversity. May the tricolour always fly high, symbolizing unity in diversity. #JaiHind!" Raina tweeted.

Olympic medallist Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh tweeted, "May the symphony of love and passion for your nation resonate on this Independence Day. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023."

Read Also
Independence Day 2023: A Look At India’s Top 5 Achievements In Sports Since August 15, 1947
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rishabh Pant Watches 'Live Cricket After Long Time' As Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul Bat In Practice Match

Rishabh Pant Watches 'Live Cricket After Long Time' As Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul Bat In Practice Match

Neymar Set To Leave PSG For $175 Million Deal From Al Hilal: Report

Neymar Set To Leave PSG For $175 Million Deal From Al Hilal: Report

From 'Losing Is Good' To 'One Series Doesn't Matter': Hardik Pandya's Bizarre Statements In West...

From 'Losing Is Good' To 'One Series Doesn't Matter': Hardik Pandya's Bizarre Statements In West...

How Is It 'Ok To Lose'? Hardik Pandya's Lack of Hunger To Win And Lack Of Disappointment At Losing...

How Is It 'Ok To Lose'? Hardik Pandya's Lack of Hunger To Win And Lack Of Disappointment At Losing...

'Throw The Sympathy Merchant Out': Sanju Samson Gets Trolled For Flop Show In West Indies

'Throw The Sympathy Merchant Out': Sanju Samson Gets Trolled For Flop Show In West Indies