Independence Day 2023: ‘May Our Tricolour Forever Fly High,’ Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh & Other Indian Cricketers Wish Nation

New Delhi, August 15: Indian cricketers took to social media on Tuesday to extend their wishes on the 77th Independence Day. As people celebrate across the country, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and several other notable cricketers took to Twitter to wish countrymen a happy Independence Day.

Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav extend greetings

Former captain Virat Kohli wished everyone a happy Independence Day. India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav also extended his wishes and wrote, "A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day! May our country continue to rise and shine and may we do our best to continue to contribute to its glory!"

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Tweets

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish the nation on its 77th Independence Day and wrote," Wishing everyone a Happy #IndependenceDay! Today we celebrate the freedom, diversity and progress of our nation. Let’s continue to build a bright and prosperous future for our country and keep the tricolour flying high!"

BCCI extends wishes

"Wishing every Indian a very Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind," BCCI tweeted.

Gautam Gambhir wishes

"Don't know about love, but what is from you is not from anyone else!" former India opener Gautam Gambhir posted on Twitter- which goes by X now.

Yuvraj Singh & Ravindra Jadeja wish nation

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh also posted a video and tweeted, "May our tricolour forever fly high, respecting and remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought for our Independence." India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tweeted, "Jai ho #IndependenceDay."

Harbhajan Singh posted on X

"Heartiest Greetings to all on #IndependenceDayIndia. Lets remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and resolve to take the country on the path of peace, harmony and progress. Our every step should ensure that we are contributing to the Nation," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted on X.

Anil Kumble & Suresh Raina Greet the country

"Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day!" Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble tweeted. Former India batter Suresh Raina said everyone should cherish the spirit of unity in diversity and "honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters."

"Wishing my fellow Indians a joyous #IndependenceDay! Let's honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and cherish the spirit of unity in diversity. May the tricolour always fly high, symbolizing unity in diversity. #JaiHind!" Raina tweeted.

Olympic medallist Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh tweeted, "May the symphony of love and passion for your nation resonate on this Independence Day. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023."

