'Chutti Hai Fir Bhi...': Virat Kohli Sweats It Out On The Treadmill Despite Independence Day Break (WATCH)

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli rarely takes a day off from cricket. And on the rare occasions when he's not playing cricket, Kohli is often seen in the gym sweating it out by pumping iron or doing cardio exercises.

He was again spotted in the gym on Tuesday, despite having an off due to India's Independence Day.

A bare-chested Kohli worked out on the treadmill, running on it while sweating profusely.

Kohli recently returned home from the West Indies where he played the Tests and ODIs but skipped the T20Is. He will be next seen in the Asia Cup later this month in Sri Lanka.

India's upcoming assignments

Team India meanwhile, will play a series of three T20Is from August 18 before going to Colombo for the Asia Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead a young Team India in Ireland before Rohit Sharma comes back to take charge in the Asia Cup.

The senior players have decided to skip the Ireland T20Is to prepare specifically for the Asia Cup ODIs and the ICC World Cup 2023 after that.

The likes of Kohli and Rohit also missed the T20I series in the Windies and India paid the price for that as the Men in Blue lost 3-2 under interim skipper Hardik Pandya.

Fans were furious at the team's dismal show and called for the return of stalwarts Kohli and Rohit in the squad.

Expectations therefore, will be sky high in the Asia Cup which starts from Aug 30. India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Palleke on September 2.

