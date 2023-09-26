 IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Arrives In Rajkot Ahead Of 3rd ODI on Wednesday As Fans Try To Click His Picture At Airport (WATCH)
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was spotted in Rajkot ahead of the 3rd ODI, which will take place on Wednesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Virat Kohli at Rajkot airport. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli was spotted in Rajkot ahead of the 3rd ODI against Australia, which will take place on September 27th. The former Indian captain was hounded by various security personnel before getting into the car to drive to the team hotel. Fans were also surrounding Kohli at the airport and tried to click a picture of him.

The 34-year-old was rested from the first two ODIs against the Men in Yellow as the Men in Blue played a second-string side. However, they hardly felt Kohli's absence as the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav have stepped up to significant effect. The hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series, winning in Mohali by 5 wickets, followed by 99 runs in Indore.

The batters hit their stride fully at the Holkar Stadium in Indore as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer struck centuries, sharing a 200-run partnership. Later, Suryakumar Yadav displayed his fireworks, staying unbeaten at 72 off 36 deliveries, including slamming four sixes off four balls in an over from Cameron Green.

Virat Kohli has an outstanding ODI record against Australia:

Kohli, who loves playing Australia across formats for bringing the best out of him, has a sensational ODI record against Australia. The right-hander has accumulated 2172 runs against the Men in Yellow alongside 8 hundreds at 52.98.

Hence, he will be keen to get some runs under his belt in Rajkot heading into the World Cup.

