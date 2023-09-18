Virat Kohli Emerges As Most-Searched Personality In Asia Yet Again, Beats BTS V's JungKook

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli continues to rule the hearts of the social media users as the right-handed batter has emerged as the most-searched personality in Google in 2023. The data, reportedly retrieved from Google trends, has seen the right-handed batter eclipse some of the most famous personalities in Asia.

Korean pop band BTS V held the crown for the most searched Asian on Google during the first half of 2023, according to the list unveiled in June. However, Kohli, the former Indian cricket captain, has taken the tag away for being the most searched celebrity on Google so far in 2023.

As a result, the Delhi-born sporting icon has eclipsed BTS’s JungKook and BTS’s V and Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif, who was the '‘Most Searched Asian Worldwide 2022’, as listed by Google the previous year. Notably, Kohli also has an Instagram following of 2.5 million.

Virat Kohli struck his 47th ODI hundred against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023:

Meanwhile, Kohli struck his 47th ODI hundred in the high-octane Super 4 clash against Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The right-handed batter also became the quickest to 13000 ODI runs, achieving it in 267 innings, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar, who accomplished it in 321 innings.

He was out cheaply against Sri Lanka and was rested for the dead-rubber match against Bangladesh. The right-hander returned for the final, but did not get an opportunity to bat as India steamrolled Sri Lanka for 50. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan knocked off the target only in 6.1 overs with all 10 wickets intact.