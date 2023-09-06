ICC ODI Rankings: Shubhman Gill Moves Up To 3rd, Ishan Kishan Takes Massive Leap

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
Pakistan captain Babar Azam occupies the top spot, having had an outstanding last few months with the bat. His latest innings was against Nepal, scoring 151 off 131 balls.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa's middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen has had a glittering ODI career so far, averaging 60.58. He is at No.2
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill has jumped to No.3 after his 67-run knock against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq stands at No.4 as he has been rock solid for them at the top.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ireland batter Harry Tector stands at No. 4, having delivered consistent performances.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australian opener David Warner is at No. 6 as he has been one of the most consistent run-getters in this format.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is at No.7 but will be keen to get some runs under his belt after his lean run off late.
(Credits: Twitter)
South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock is at No.8 and will hope to go further up in the rankings as he nears the end of his ODI career.
(Credits: Twitter)
Former Aussie captain Steve Smith is at No. 9 and will have a chance to improve his ranking in the upcoming World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
India's batting backbone Virat Kohli is at No. 10 in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings.
(Credits: Twitter)
Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan jumped 12 spots to 24 to attain a career-high ranking.
(Credits: Twitter)
