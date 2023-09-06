Asia Cup 2023: Complete Schedule Of Super 4 Matches

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh on September 6th in Lahore.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns on September 9th in Colombo. Sri Lanka have already beaten Bangladesh once in the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry and will lock horns on September 10th in Colombo.
(Credits: Twitter)
India and Sri Lanka will face one another on September 12th in Colombo.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face one another in Colombo on September 14th.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
The final Super 4 game of Asia Cup 2023 is between India and Bangladesh on September 15th in Colombo.
(Credits: Twitter)
India qualified for the Super 4 stage with a 10-wicket win over Nepal.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan defeated Nepal by 238 runs in their first group game and qualified after the washout against India in Kandy.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 4 stage with a narrow 2-run win over Afghanistan.
(Credits: Twitter)
Bangladesh stormed through the Super 4 stage with an 89-run victory over Afghanistan.
(Credits: Twitter)
The final of the tournament will take place on September 17th in Colombo.
(Credits: Twitter)
