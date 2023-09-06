Asia Cup 2023: Complete Schedule Of Super 4 Matches

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023

Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh on September 6th in Lahore.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns on September 9th in Colombo. Sri Lanka have already beaten Bangladesh once in the tournament.

India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry and will lock horns on September 10th in Colombo.

India and Sri Lanka will face one another on September 12th in Colombo.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face one another in Colombo on September 14th.

The final Super 4 game of Asia Cup 2023 is between India and Bangladesh on September 15th in Colombo.

India qualified for the Super 4 stage with a 10-wicket win over Nepal.

Pakistan defeated Nepal by 238 runs in their first group game and qualified after the washout against India in Kandy.

Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 4 stage with a narrow 2-run win over Afghanistan.

Bangladesh stormed through the Super 4 stage with an 89-run victory over Afghanistan.

The final of the tournament will take place on September 17th in Colombo.

