 Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan Imitates Virat Kohli's Walking Style Before Latter Counters In Hilarious Banter (WATCH)
Ishan Kishan was spotted imitating Virat Kohli's walking style in a video that has gone viral

Monday, September 18, 2023
Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli involved in hilarious banter. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Young Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan left the netizens in splits as he imitated Virat Kohli's walking style after the Asia Cup 2023 final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Kohli, in turn, was spotted with his teammates watching Kishan mimicking him and laughing on the same.

However, in the video that has gone viral on Twitter, Kohli also gave it back to the youngster. The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Shreyas Iyer enjoyed the banter to no end.

Here's the video of the same:

India demolish Sri Lanka to lift record 8th Asia Cup title:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue were at their ruthless best during the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka won a crucial toss and decided to bat first, but found themselves reeling at 12-5 in the 4th over of the innings. Mohammed Siraj picked up an astonishing 4 wickets in only his 2nd over of the innings, dismissing Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Pathum Nissanka.

Siraj eventually finished with figures of 7-1-21-6 to earn the Player of the Match award, while Hardik Pandya snared three and Jasprit Bumrah took a solitary scalp. The total of 50 was Sri Lanka's lowest total against India in ODIs. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill knocked off the 51-run target in only 6.1 overs to help India to a record 8th Asia Cup title.

