Asia Cup 2023: ACC, Sri Lanka Cricket Announce ₹41.5 Lakh For Groundsmen & Pitch Curators In Colombo & Kandy

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah has announced an enormous cash prize for the groundstaff in Colombo and Kandy for their outstanding work throughout Asia Cup 2023. Jay Shah announced that both ACC and SLC will give a cash prize of USD 50,000 to the curators and groundsmen.

Showers have been a constant worry throughout the tournament, with the India-Pakistan first-round clash in Kandy washed off due to the same. The forecast was for heavy rains even ahead of the clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo; however, the groundstaff's efforts made a 42-over per-side contest and a thrilling encounter possible.

Most prominently, the groundstaff made the Super 4 encounter between India and Pakistan in Colombo possible, having been moved to the reserve day. Fans have been left frustrated consistently amid the rain induced breaks.

Jay Shah took to his official handle on X (formerly) Twitter and wrote:

"Big Shoutout to the Unsung Heroes of Cricket! The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy. Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action. This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success. Let's celebrate and honour their yeoman services!"

India leave Sri Lanka reeling in the Asia Cup 2023 final:

Meanwhile, right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has produced the fast-bowling spell of the highest quality to leave Sri Lanka reeling. The hosts were 12-6 at one stage as Mohammed Siraj picked up an astonishing 4 scalps in one over, breaking a plethora of records in the process.

Sri Lanka are undefeated until now in the tournament, while India lost their previous game against Bangladesh.