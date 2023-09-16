Asia Cup 2023 Final: What Happens If India vs Sri Lanka's Summit Clash Is Washed Out In Colombo?

India and Sri Lanka are all set to clash in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday but the weather might play a huge factor in the outcome of the match and who lifts the trophy after nearly three weeks of intense battle on the cricket field.

The tournament so far has been severely affected by rain in Sri Lanka which has led to one washout and a few reduced games in the group stage and Super 4s.

The weather forecast for the summit clash also doesn't look promising with nearly 90% chances of rain in the evening.

There is no reserve day for the final at the R Premadasa stadium, unlike the Super clash between India and Pakistan earlier this week which was played over two days thanks to the Asian Cricket Council's late decision to include a spare day.

But they have strangely not done the same for the all-important final which is again set to affected by rain.

What happens in case of a washout?

India and Sri Lanka will have to share the Asia Cup trophy if the final on September 17 is washed out or fails to produce a result due to any other reason.

India have won the Asia Cup a record seven times, the most by any other team, while Sri Lanka have clinched it six times in the past.

Rohit Sharma eyeing history

Rohit Sharma, who won the T20 version of the Asia Cup in 2018, will be playing his fifth final which is also the most by any Indian player in the history of the competition.

Rohit is also looking to become only the third captain to win more than one title in the Asia Cup. Mohammad Azharuddin (1991 & 1995) and MS Dhoni (2010 & 2016) have both lifted the twice before.

