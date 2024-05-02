SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 50: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First, Aiden Markram Dropped

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the 50th match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2.

SRH have made a change to their playing XI while RR remained unchanged. Sunrisers Hyderabad have dropped Aiden Markam from the playing XI and brought in Marco Jansen.

Playing XI

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

RR: We also wanted to bat looking at the conditions. It does suit the team, we have done both well this season. The momentum is the key in this tournament. Lot of things have been working well. To recognise what is working well, we just want to stick with that.

Preview:

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will take on each other for the first time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. SRH are returning to action after losing to Chennai Super Kings while RR are on the four-match winning streak.

Pat Cummins-led side are having a good season as they have won five games in nine outings thus far. Sunrisers Hyderabad were on a four-match winning streak before they suffered two consecutive losses in the IPL 2024. SRH are currently at the fifth spot on the points table after nine matches.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are having a great campaign under the dynamic leadership of Sanju Samson. The IPL 2008 champions have only lost one match in their nine outings and almost booked their spot for the playoffs. RR are currently the table toppers on the points table with 16 points after 9 matches.