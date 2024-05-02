Video: India Skipper Rohit Sharma Hilariously Raises Hand When Journalist Asks About Absence Of Off-Spinner In T20 World Cup Squad

Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar in the press conference | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's cheeky moment was on display during the press conference at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday, May 2.

Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar held a press conference to clear all the doubts regarding the squad selector for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1. The main takeaways from the press conference were the exclusion of Rinku Singh and KL Rahul from the squad.

However, a journalist emphasised the absence of an off-spinner in the 15-member squad, given that India decided to go with spinners for the tournament. Upon hearing the question, Rohit raised his hand to indicate that he is an off-spiner in the team, which left Ajit Agarkar and other reporters in the room in splits.