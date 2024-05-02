'Rinku Singh Has Done Nothing Wrong, But Can Select Only 15': Ajit Agarkar On KKR Star's Surprise Exclusion From India T20 WC 2024 Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar opened up on the exclusion of Rinku Singh from the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 during the press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, May 2.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad for the showpiece event, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1st. Apart from star players, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav and few others have made it to the squad for the tournament.

However, Rinku Singh's name was missing in the squad. Though, the KKR star batter was included in the travelling reserves but only will be included in the squad if any player gets injured or ruled out of the tournament.

Speaking at the press conference, Ajit Agarkar said that Rinku Singh has done nothing as they could select only 15 players in the squad for the T20 World Cup. The chief selector added that skipper Rohit Sharma wanted to have extra two spinner.

"It's tough on Rinku Singh and he has done nothing wrong. It is unfortunate that he didn't make the cut as we can only select 15 players in the squad for the tournament." Agarkar said.

"We felt Rohit can have an extra spin option with two wrist spinners. And that's where Rinku missed out. He is in the reserves so that's how close he was."