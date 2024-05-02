IPL 2024: Travis Head Survives Controversial Umpiring Decision Before Dismissed By Avesh Khan On Next Ball In SRH vs RR Clash

Travis Head controversial not out | Credits: Twitter/CricCrazyJohns

A controversial umpiring decision took place in the 50 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2.

The umpiring in the ongoing IPL season has become a topic of debate due to a number of questionable calls made by the officials. The similar incident took place which involved SRH batter Travis Head. The controversial umpiring decision took place in the 15th over when Head stepped out of the crease after missing the ball off Avesh Khan and Sanju Samson threw the ball to the stumps.

Travis Head plump down his bat into the crease instead of sliding after losing the balance. The on-field umpire decided to sent upstairs to review the possible run-out. The replay showed that Head's bat was not grounded but, much to the shock of the RR players, third umpire gave him not out.

Travis Head was given not-out, Sangakkara was unhappy, asking questions to the umpire near dug-out and next ball Head got out. pic.twitter.com/AmzjXP5w8z — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2024

Though Travis Head survived the controversial umpiring decision but he didn't know what was coming next. Avesh Khan delivered the good length delivery and Travis Head moved across the stumps to play the lap. However, the ball hit the stumps and Rajasthan Royals had the last laugh after the controversial not out decision by the third umpire.