 IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Will Weather Play Spoilsport In Summit Clash?
The weather report of the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
India vs Sri Lanka. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

After two weeks of back-and-forth and cut-throat battles between the top sides of the continent, the Asia Cup 2023 final will take place between India and Sri Lanka on September 17th (Sunday). However, with Colombo witnessing stoppages during play in all almost matches, it's worth looking at the weather for the final.

While the chances for precipitation are only 45% in the morning alongside temperatures at 31 degrees, the probability increases to a whopping 90 in the afternoon. The weather will also remain cloudy with a couple of bouts of thunderstorms. The weather in the evening is not highly promising either as there are 89% chances of raining.

Colombo afternoon

Colombo afternoon | (Credits: Accuweather)

Colombo evening

Colombo evening | (Credits: Accuweather)

However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has kept a reserve day for the final, which will be on Monday (September 18th) to force a result.

India-Pakistan group-stage clash witnesses a washout:

Fans were left frustrated as the much-anticipated group-stage clash between India and Pakistan in Kandy was washed out after the first innings. After India made 266 in their first innings, thanks to half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, showers arrived, making the second innings impossible.

The Super 4 game, on September 10th, could also have been washed out if not for a reserve day. The match was fully finished the next day as India bowled Pakistan out for 128 to register a whopping 228-run victory. The Men in Blue have also beaten Sri Lanka once in the tournament and will be keen to repeat the success in the tournament decider.

