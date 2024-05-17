Video: SRH Skipper Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With School Kids In Hyderabad

Pat Cummins plays cricket with school kids. | (Credits: Screengrab)

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins was spotted playing cricket with school kids as a bunch of them was surrounding, with the right-arm speedster batting. In a video that emerged on social media, Cummins could be seen wearing a black t-shirt along with a brown trouser and batting as a kid bowled.

The 31-year-old has gained widespread fan following after winning the World Cup for Australia last year as the Men in Yellow beat hot favourites India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With Cummins holding his promise of silecncing the massive crowd in Ahmedabad, fans in stadium during the ongoing editioin of IPL, have repeatedly made that gesture.

Pat Cummins at zphs .

You hav my heart champ 😭😭❤️❤️ @patcummins30 #ipl pic.twitter.com/ZReUDCUSYc — SURYA BHAI 🚩 (@Surya_2898AD) May 17, 2024

Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad reach playoffs after rain washes out match against Gujarat Titans:

With the match getting abandoned without sending down a ball, the SunRisers Hyderabad sealed their place in the playoffs as they have 15 points under their belt. They became the 3rd team after the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to break into the top four, while the Titans were already out of contention.

Although the Titans had beaten the Orange Army once in the competition, the latter were the better side in the competition. It is also for the first time since 2020 the SunRisers Hyderabad have reached the playoffs, while Titanas have failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since their debut in 2022.

It remains to be seen if Pat Cummins can cap the last stellar 18 months of his career by making the SunRisers win the trophy.