 Video: SRH Skipper Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With School Kids In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: SRH Skipper Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With School Kids In Hyderabad

Video: SRH Skipper Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With School Kids In Hyderabad

In a video emerged on social media, SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was seen playing cricket with school kids

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Pat Cummins plays cricket with school kids. | (Credits: Screengrab)

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins was spotted playing cricket with school kids as a bunch of them was surrounding, with the right-arm speedster batting. In a video that emerged on social media, Cummins could be seen wearing a black t-shirt along with a brown trouser and batting as a kid bowled.

Read Also
Video: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Pat Cummins Delivers Iconic Dialogues From Telugu Movies,...
article-image

The 31-year-old has gained widespread fan following after winning the World Cup for Australia last year as the Men in Yellow beat hot favourites India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With Cummins holding his promise of silecncing the massive crowd in Ahmedabad, fans in stadium during the ongoing editioin of IPL, have repeatedly made that gesture.

Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad reach playoffs after rain washes out match against Gujarat Titans:

With the match getting abandoned without sending down a ball, the SunRisers Hyderabad sealed their place in the playoffs as they have 15 points under their belt. They became the 3rd team after the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to break into the top four, while the Titans were already out of contention.

Although the Titans had beaten the Orange Army once in the competition, the latter were the better side in the competition. It is also for the first time since 2020 the SunRisers Hyderabad have reached the playoffs, while Titanas have failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since their debut in 2022.

It remains to be seen if Pat Cummins can cap the last stellar 18 months of his career by making the SunRisers win the trophy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: GT Skipper Shubman Gill Meets SRH Star Batter Abhishek Sharma's Family After IPL 2024 Clash...

Video: GT Skipper Shubman Gill Meets SRH Star Batter Abhishek Sharma's Family After IPL 2024 Clash...

Video: SRH Skipper Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With School Kids In Hyderabad

Video: SRH Skipper Pat Cummins Plays Cricket With School Kids In Hyderabad

Video: Kane Williamson Hugs SRH Owner Kavya Maran After Rain Washes Out IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

Video: Kane Williamson Hugs SRH Owner Kavya Maran After Rain Washes Out IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

'Hopefully, We Visit Pakistan Soon': Virat Kohli's Conversation With Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif...

'Hopefully, We Visit Pakistan Soon': Virat Kohli's Conversation With Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif...

'He Actually Messaged Me': Virat Kohli Reveals Sunil Chhetri Informed Him Before Announcing His...

'He Actually Messaged Me': Virat Kohli Reveals Sunil Chhetri Informed Him Before Announcing His...