Video: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Pat Cummins Delivers Iconic Dialogues From Telugu Movies, Gestures In ‘Pushpa’ Style

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins tried to deliver famous dialogues from few Telugu moves in a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday, April 24. Cummins recently met Tollywood SuperStar Mahesh Babu ahead of SRH's IPL 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on April 25, Thursday.

Pat Cummins grabbed the headlines when he was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad for a whopping INR 20.5 at the IPL 2024 Auction in December last year. SRH had to face bidding wars from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings before having the Australia World Cup-winning captain on the board.

In a video shared by IPL broadcaster 'Star Sports' on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Pat Cummins was seen delivering iconic dialogues from the Telugu blockbuster movies Pushpa and Pokkiri. In the end, the 30-year-old did a trademark gesture from Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

PAT CUMMINS SPEAKING TELUGU. 💥pic.twitter.com/kKqDqxBQS5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 24, 2024

On the cricketing front, Pat Cummins is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. Under his captaincy, SRH has been performing well and the team's aggressive approach was on display in the last few matches in the ongoing season of the tournament. SunRisers Hyderabad posted 250+ totals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (287/3), Mumbai Indians (277/3) and Delhi Capitals (266/7), making them the first team to achieve this feat three times in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sunrisers Hyderabad on four-match winning streak

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a four-match winning streak in the IPL 2024. They won last four matches against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

SRH were off to a disappointing start to their campaign as they lost their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Pat Cummins-led side opened their account against Mumbai Indians before registering their second loss of the season against Gujarat Titans.

However, Hyderabad managed to bounce with four consecutive wins. SRH are currently at the third spot on the points table with 10 points after seven matches so far.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to maintain their winning streak when they play Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.