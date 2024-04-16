RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis Discusses Hardik Pandya’s Coin Toss Technique With Pat Cummins; Video

Pat Cummins and Faf du Plessis. | (Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis was seen explaining Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's trick to his SunRisers Hyderabad's opposite number Pat Cummins during toss in the IPL 2024 clash on Monday. In a video emerged on social media, Cummins put on an expression of surprise as the veteran South African was narrating to him.

During toss in the IPL 2024 match between the RCB and Mumbai Indians, Pandya flipped the coin backwards. A few netizens also accused match referee Javagal Srinath of flipping the coin to make the toss in favour of the Mumbai Indians.

Captain gets captain as SunRisers Hyderabad consign Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their 6th loss of IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the SunRisers Hyderabad emerged triumphant at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday in what was a high-scoring contest. A whirlwind century from Travis Head, followed by a 31-ball 67 from Heinrich Klaasen along with cameos from Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad set the home side a record 288 for victory.

Although openers Du Plessis and Virat Kohli made a strong start, the middle-order batters failed to step up to the task. Dinesh Karthik struck a 35-ball 83, but the target proved to be a bridge too far. The Royal Challengers still made 262 in 20 overs, with the match aggregate rising to a record-breaking 549 runs.

Travis Head earned the Player of the Match award for his 40-ball 102 as the Orange Army coasted to their 4th victory of the season.