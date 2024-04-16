'BCCI Needs To Enforce The Sale of RCB': Mahesh Bhupathi Slams Bengaluru After Their 6th Loss In 7 IPL 2024 Matches

Mahesh Bhupathi slams RCB for their poor performance in IPL 2024. | (Credits: Olympic/IPL

Indian Tennis Legend Mahesh Bhupati has expressed his displeasure over Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) performance over the years. After the franchise succumbed to their 6th loss in 7 matches in IPL 2024, Bhupathi requested the BCCI to sell the franchise to a new owner to improve their performance going forward.

The Royal Challengers conceded the highest-ever total in IPL history as they as the SunRisers cracked 287-3 in their stipulated 20 overs. Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abul Samad were the chief destroyers. In response, the Royal Challengers tried their best headlined by Dinesh Karthik's 35-ball 83, but fell 25 runs short.

For the sake of the Sport , the IPL, the fans and even the players i think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a New owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so. #tragic — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 15, 2024

Bhupathi took to his official handle on X and wrote regarding RCB's performance:

"For the sake of the Sport , the IPL, the fans and even the players i think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a New owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so."

RCB's only win in IPL 2024 came against the Punjab Kings:

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers' only win in the current edition of IPL 2024 came against the Punjab Kings at home. Their campaign opened with losing to the Chennai Super Kings, followed by defeating Punjab. However, defeats followed to the Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and the Lucknow Super Giants.

The match on Monday saw SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins leading the way with the ball, bagging figures of 4-0-43-3.