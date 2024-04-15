 RCB vs SRH: Heinrich Klaasen Hits 106-Metre SIX, Sends Ball Out Of Stadium With Longest Maximum Of IPL 2024; Watch
RCB vs SRH: Heinrich Klaasen Hits 106-Metre SIX, Sends Ball Out Of Stadium With Longest Maximum Of IPL 2024; Watch

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 09:28 PM IST
article-image

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen on Monday hit the longest six of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) when he smashed a delivery from Lockie Ferguson out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Match 30 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Klaasen picked up Ferguson's second delivery from a full length on the off-stump and deposited it over the long on region.

The ball sailed over the roof and out of the stadium for a 106m six.

But Ferguson got his revenge a few balls later as Klaasen got out on 67 off 31 balls while trying to hit another maximum in the over.

article-image

Klaasen had earlier hit a ball from Mahipal Lomror out of the stadium as well. He smashed 7 sixes out of the 22 that were hit in total by the SRH batters. Head led the list with 8 maximums.

article-image

Despite the wicket, there was hardly any relief for RCB bowlers as Abdul Samad and Aiden Markram added the finishing touches to SRH's innings with an unbeaten partnership worth 56 off just 19 balls.

But the real star of the show for the visitors was opener Travis Head, who scored his maiden IPL hundred off 39 balls. The diminutive Aussie top-scored with 102 off 41 balls with 8 sixes and 9 fours.

Head was brutal against all the bowlers and once again displayed his ferocious form with the bat in IPL 2024.

The contributions of Head, Klaasen, Samad (37*) and Markram (32*) helped SRH shatter their own record and post the highest-ever IPL total of 287 for 3 in 20 overs after being put into bat by Faf du Plessis. All 6 bowlers used by RCB conceded at more than 10 runs per over with Lockie Ferguson bagging a couple of wickets.

