RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 30: Bengaluru Win Toss And Opt To Bowl First On Home Ground

Toss Update:

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to find a method to return to winning ways when they take on the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

RCB have lost five out of the six games played, including their last four T20s, and are currently languishing in last place on the 10-team points table.

SRH on the other hand, will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins tonight.

Pitch Report

Aaron Finch says there's a fair amount of vibrant green grass on the pitch, albeit unevenly distributed. Expect some deliveries to zip off the surface, while others might skid through, especially with the new ball. Throughout the season, this ground has witnessed more spin than any other venue. The current pitch appears notably dry, with visible cracks. As the match progresses, spin bowlers are likely to find consistent turn. Aaron Finch believes that the team batting second holds an edge here, given the prevailing conditions.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma