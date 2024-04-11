‘Shabash DK, World Cup Khelna Hai Abhi’: Rohit Sharma Teases Dinesh Karthik During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash; Video

Rohit Sharma teases Dinesh Karthik. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the T20 World Cup 2024 hovering, Mumbai Indians opening batter Rohit Sharma teased Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik about the same. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rohit Sharma could be heard on the stump mic as he jokingly teased about the showpiece tournament in June.

Karthik, who is set to retire from IPL 2024 after the ongoing edition, was at his absolute best at the Wankhede Stadium. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer's manipulation of the ball was excellent, especially in Akash Madhwal's 3rd over as he played three ramp shots for a boundary. He also struck 19 runs off the final over to stay unbeaten on 53 off 23 deliveries as the RCB reached 196-8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah takes fifer, but Dinesh Karthik's half-century sets up a stiff run-chase:

While Jasprit Bumrah was a cut above and took the first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers still managed to get to 196 as Faf du Plessis (61) and Dinesh Karthik (53*) and Rajat Patidar (50) struck half-centuries. Bumrah's five victims were Virat Kohli, du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

After coming off another loss in IPL 2024, THE Royal Challengers made 4 to their line-up. The three-time finalists handed a debut to Will Jacks for Cameron Green. Apart from that, RCB also brought back Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Akash Deep for Saurav Chauhan, Yash Dayal, and Mayank Dagar.

Mumbai Indians made only one change from their 31-run win over Delhi Capitals with Shreyas Gopal coming in for Piyush Chawla.