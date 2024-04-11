MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Wankhede Stadium Erupts As Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Virat Kohli Cheaply; Video

Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sent the Wankhede Stadium into delirium as he dismissed Virat Kohli for a single-figure score in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash. The right-arm speedster struck in his first over of the innings as Ishan Kishan took a sharp catch behind the stumps by moving to his left.

The incident occurred in the 3rd over of the innings as Gerald Coetzee's line and lengths in the previous one had already unsettled the right-hander. Kohli looked to break the shackles by hammering the length ball from Bumrah to the leg side. However, the ball took an inside edge as Kishan took an excellent catch.