 'Abe Bachche Thodi Na Hai': Virat Kohli REACTS On His Hug With Gautam Gambhir After RCB vs KKR; Video
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had been at loggerheads with each other ever since their first on-field fight in IPL 2013 but they patched up after KKR beat RCB earlier this month.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image

Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli finally opened up on his famous hug with Gautam Gambhir during this Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) which seems to have ended their long-standing feud on the field.

But Kohli and Gambhir finally made amends when Gambhir visited Bengaluru with the Kolkata Knight Riders and hugged the former RCB captain after winning the match.

And Kohli thinks people will be disappointed now that there is no fight between him and Gambhir.

article-image

"Log bohot disappoint ho gaye hain mere behaviour se. Naveen ke saath maine jhappi daal li, uss din Gauti bhai ne aake mereko jhappi daal di. To Matlab tumhara masala khatham ho gaya to ab ooooh kar rahe ho. Abe bache thodi na hai yaar.

"(People are very disappointed by my behaviour. I hugged Naveen, then Gauti bhai hugged me the other day. That means the masala is over for you guys. We are not kids anymore)," Kohli joked with the fans present at an event for Puma.

article-image

Kohli and Gambhir have been at loggerheads with each other ever since their first on-field fight in IPL 2013. The relationship between the two Delhi stalwarts has been fiery since then but things took an ugly turn last season when they were involved in another heated exchanged after an IPL game.

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was also one of the culprits of that ugly incident.

Kohli went on to speak at length about his relationship with Gambhir and their happy on-field memories when they used to play together for Delhi and Team India.

