'Deserves An Oscar': Sunil Gavaskar's Hilarious Reaction On Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Moment During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match

Sunil Gavaskar on Kohli-Gambhir Moment | Credits: Twitter

Former India batting legend turned cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar had a hilarious take on Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir hugging each other during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.

Fans witnessed a moment of the day when Kohli and Gambhir embraced one other during the strategic time in the first innings of the match. Two were involved in an ugly spat after the match between LSG and RCB in Lucknow in the last IPL season. Given their heated argument in IPL 2023, there were a lot of hype around the clash between RCB and KKR.

However, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir put aside their differences, hugged each other and shared a joke or two. The crowd went silent after watching camaraderie between two players.

IPL 2024 commentators and former teammates Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar gave their take on the moment between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Shastri said that Kolkata Knight Riders deserve an award for the hug between two players. However, Gavaskar hilarious said that they deserve an Oscar award for the moment.

"Fairplay award to KKR for this hug between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir." Ravi Shastri said on air during the match.

Sunil Gavaskar cheekily replied, "Not only a fairplay award, but also an Oscar award."

Virat Kohli continued his good form as played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 83 off 51 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a total 182/6 in 20 overs. However, his effort went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders achieved the target of 183 with 3.5 overs to spare.

Phil Salt (20), Sunil Narine (47), Venkatesh Iyer (50) and Shreyas Iyer (39) contributed significantly to KKR's run-chase.