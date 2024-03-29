 Viral Video: Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Embrace One Another During Strategic Timeout Of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Video: Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Embrace One Another During Strategic Timeout Of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Viral Video: Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Embrace One Another During Strategic Timeout Of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were seen embracing one another during drinks break of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir were seen embracing one another during the drinks break in the IPL 2024 clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a video went viral on social media. The duo were already under the spotlight due to their faceoff in IPL 2023 when Gambhir was part of the Lucknow Super Giants' camp.

Read Also
IPL 2024: KKR Takes Subtle Dig At Virat Kohli With Pics Of Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Blockbuster Clash...
article-image

With Lucknow Super Giants seamer Naveen-ul-Haq also involved in the scheme of things, Gambhir and Kohli had a heated exchange in the IPL 2023 clash at the Ekana Stadium. Both had to cop heavy fines for the incident from the authorities, while Gambhir has been subject to chants of 'Kohli Kohli' multiple times during his commentary stints when entering into the stadiums.

Virat Kohli's half-century keeps RCB's innings together against the Kolkata Knight Riders:

After a whirlwind 49-ball 77 against the Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the 35-year-old lit up the venue again with some sumptuous stroke-making. After Faf du Plessis departed in the 2nd over due to one shot too many, Cameron Green (33) and Glenn Maxwell (28) struck some lusty blows to help Kohli useful partnerships.

However, the former RCB captain struggled a touch to get the ball away in the latter part of the innings as Dinesh Karthik also dished out a couple of big hits. Karthik was out off the final ball of the innings as the target for the Knight Riders remains 183.

Both teams are targeting their 2nd wins of the tournament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Embrace One Another During Strategic Timeout Of RCB vs...

Viral Video: Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Embrace One Another During Strategic Timeout Of RCB vs...

Video: CSK Star MS Dhoni Surrounded By Heavy Security As He Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash...

Video: CSK Star MS Dhoni Surrounded By Heavy Security As He Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash...

'I'm Seriously Confused': KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Hilariously Forgets Team Combination In IPL 2024...

'I'm Seriously Confused': KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Hilariously Forgets Team Combination In IPL 2024...

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 10: Virat Kohli's Crafty 83* Propels Bengaluru To 182

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 10: Virat Kohli's Crafty 83* Propels Bengaluru To 182

Nita Ambani's MI To Kavya Maran's SRH: List Of Owners Of 10 IPL Franchises

Nita Ambani's MI To Kavya Maran's SRH: List Of Owners Of 10 IPL Franchises