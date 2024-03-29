Viral Video: Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Embrace One Another During Strategic Timeout Of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir were seen embracing one another during the drinks break in the IPL 2024 clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a video went viral on social media. The duo were already under the spotlight due to their faceoff in IPL 2023 when Gambhir was part of the Lucknow Super Giants' camp.

With Lucknow Super Giants seamer Naveen-ul-Haq also involved in the scheme of things, Gambhir and Kohli had a heated exchange in the IPL 2023 clash at the Ekana Stadium. Both had to cop heavy fines for the incident from the authorities, while Gambhir has been subject to chants of 'Kohli Kohli' multiple times during his commentary stints when entering into the stadiums.

Virat Kohli's half-century keeps RCB's innings together against the Kolkata Knight Riders:

After a whirlwind 49-ball 77 against the Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the 35-year-old lit up the venue again with some sumptuous stroke-making. After Faf du Plessis departed in the 2nd over due to one shot too many, Cameron Green (33) and Glenn Maxwell (28) struck some lusty blows to help Kohli useful partnerships.

However, the former RCB captain struggled a touch to get the ball away in the latter part of the innings as Dinesh Karthik also dished out a couple of big hits. Karthik was out off the final ball of the innings as the target for the Knight Riders remains 183.

Both teams are targeting their 2nd wins of the tournament.