IPL 2024: KKR Takes Subtle Dig At Virat Kohli With Pics Of Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Blockbuster Clash vs RCB

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter/KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders seems to have intensified their rivalry against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by taking a subtle dig at Virat Kohli ahead of their IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.

KKR took their X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared two pictures of team Gautam Gambhir from the practice session. In one of the pictures, Virat Kohli was captured looking at the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain with an intense look while training with RCB team ahead of the match in Bengaluru.

Cricket images that hit hard 🥶 pic.twitter.com/QYf5LanzYQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 29, 2024

For unversed, in IPL 2013, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated argument during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru. The two came face to face when Gambhir said something former RCB captain but they were quickly separated by Rajat Bhatia in order to avoid further escalation of the situation.

10 years later, in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir again had a verbal alteraction after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. Kohli was sledging LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and later, both had a spat when Naveen allegedly grabbed former RCB skipper hand during the post-match handshakes.

When Virat Kohli was walking and talking with Kyle Mayers, then LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir took away the latter. Then, Kohli and Gambhir got into an heated verbal argument. Players from both teams had to intervene to separate them. Since then, the rivalry between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir intensified.

Because of past verbal altercation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, the upcoming encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders is expected to be intense and closely watched by fans and cricket experts alike.