SA20 2024: Heinrich Klaasen's Six Off Liam Dawson Travels 105m, Lands On The Roof; Watch

Heinrich Klaasen's six lands on the roof. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Durban Super Giants' keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen clobbered a six during the SA20 contest against the SunRisers Eastern Cape on Saturday that reached the top of the roof at the Kingsmead. The six was 105 meters long, leaving left-arm spinner Liam Dawson dazed as the video of the same went viral on social media.

The incident occurred during the 10th over of the innings as the Englishman gave it some air. The South African batter was quick to pick the length and picked the bones out of it to send it sailing over long-on. It was also Klaasen's 2nd six as he hit his first one during Dawson's previous over.

Earlier, the Super Giants had won the toss and elected to bat first, but lost Quinton de Kock only in the 2nd over of the innings. Simon Harmer sent back Matthew Breetzke for a 24-ball 35 and followed it up by picking up the wicket of Jon-Jon Smuts for only 9.

Durban Super Giants suffered their first loss of the season in the previous game:

Meanwhile, the Super Giants' unbeaten run came to a halt in the previous game against the Pretoria Capitals, who eked out their maiden victory. Batting first, the Capitals piled on 204 in their stipulated 20 overs, headlined by Will Jacks' destructive century.

In reply, plenty of Super Giants' batters got promising starts, but the total proved a bridge too far to be chased down and they managed 187 on the board.