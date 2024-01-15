 SA20 2024: Romario Shepherd Plucks A One-Handed Stunner, Leaves Nandre Burger Amazed; Watch
Joburg Kings all-rounder Romario Shepherd plucked an outstanding one-handed catch, leaving bowler Nandre Burger amazed.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Romario Shpeherd plucked an outstanding catch. | (Credits: Screengrab)

West Indies and Joburg Kings all-rounder Romario Shepherd pulled off an outstanding catch to add to the instances of brilliant fielding in the ongoing edition of SA20. The towering all-rounder took a one-handed catch off Nandre Burger's bowling to get rid of Durban Super Giants' Matthew Breetzke in Durban on Monday.

The dismissal occurred in the 4th over of the innings as the right-hander Breetzke played a pull shot, but didn't get the desired connection. Stationed at mid-wicket leapt to his right and the ball stuck into his massive hands. Burger was amazed by the West Indian's brilliance and merely kept his hands on his mouth.

Joburg Super Kings put the Durban Super Giants in a strife:

Meanwhile, the Super Kings had the Super Giants in a strife from the outset as the former were three down within the powerplay as Burger, Moeen Ali, and Lizaad Williams sent back Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, and Jon-Jon Smuts, respectively.

Shepherd and Imran Tahir sent back Wiaan Mulder and Keemo Paul to reduce them to 5 down. However, Heinrich Klaasen has kept them in a hunt for a stiff score. The Super Giants at the top of the table, having won both their games. However, the Yellow Army, led by Faf du Plessis are currently at No.5 and have lost the only match they have played thus far.

