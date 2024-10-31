IPL 2025: Remaining Purse Of All 10 Franchises Ahead Of Mega Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | October 31, 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained three players ahead of the mega auction in Kohli, Patidar and Dayal. TheY have a purse of ₹83 crore.
Defending champions KKR have shockingly released skipper Shreyas Iyer and have retained Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy. They have worth ₹51 crore left in their purse.
Runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad have retained their core of Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, and Abhishek Sharma. They have a purse amount of ₹45 crore left.
Chennai Super Kings have retained MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are left with a purse amount of ₹55 crore.
Gujarat Titans have retained Rashid Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, and Rahul Tewatia. The Titans have a purse amount of ₹69 crore.
The Lucknow Super Gaints have let go of skipper KL Rahul, but retained Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Nisholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan. The Super Giants also have a purse amount of ₹69 crore left.
Mumbai Indians have retained captain Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma. The five-time champions have a purse amount of 45 crore left.
Punjab Kings have the highest purse amount ahead of the mega auction with ₹110.5 crore. They have retained only two players in Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh.
Delhi Capitals is yet another franchise which has released their skipper in Rishabh Pant. Instead, they have retained Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, and Axar Patel. They have a purse amount of ₹73 crore.
Rajasthan Royals have retained Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer. They have a purse amount of ₹41 crore.
