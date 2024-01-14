SA20 2024: Tom Abell Makes Phenomenal Attempt To Save A Six During SEC vs DSG Match; Watch

Tom Abell attempted to save a ball from maximum | Credits: Twitter/SA20

SunRisers Eastern Cape batter Tom Abell pulled off spectacular attempt to refrain the ball from going for a six during the S20 2024 match against Durban Super Giants at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday, January 13.

The incident took place in the 18th over of DSG innings, when Jon-Jon Smutts hit the ball for a six to deep square leg off Daniel Worrall's delivery. Tom Abell made a jump and tried to save the ball from going for a six with his right hand.

It was believed that Abell saved maximum with a spectacular attempt. However, his effort went in vain after the third-umpire declared it as a six as Abell touched the rope before he could attempt to prevent the ball from going for a maximum.

After opting to bat first against SunRisers Eastern Cape, Durban Super Giants put on a brilliant show with their willow, with Quinton de Kock and Matthew Breetzke formed 58-run partnership for the opening wicket. Jon-Jon Smutt was dangerous as he smashed 75 off 38 balls at an impressive strike 197.37 to help DSG post a solid total of 225/3. Nicholas Pooran also made contribution with the bat, scoring 61 off 31 balls.