Super Smash 2023-24: Troy Johnson And Nick Kelly Team Up To Pull Off Unbelievable Catch; Watch

Troy Johnson and Nick Kelly. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Nick Kelly and Troy Johnson teamed up to pull one off the brilliant catches in the ongoing men's Super Smash fixture between Wellington and Central Districts at the Basin Reserve. It was one of the most athletic pieces of fielding as the clip of the same has gone viral on social media.

The dismissal occurred in the 6th over of Central Districts' run-chase as Michael Snedden lofted a full delivery straight down the ground. Troy Johnson, who was running back, caught the ball, but recognized that he was going to slide beyond the boundary. He threw the ball back to Nick Kelly, who took the catch comfortably to send Wellington into jubilation.

For those who can’t see it in other countries pic.twitter.com/H0zDnJurgE — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) January 13, 2024

Central Districts pull off an easy run-chase despite Wellington's stunning fielding attempt:

The catch from Nick Kelly didn't stop the Central Districts from pulling off a comfortable six-wicket victory at the Basin Reserve. Muhammad Abbas had top-scored with 35 for the hosts as they huffed and puffed to reach 147 in their allotted 20 overs.

Jack Boyle led the way for CD with 57 off 43 balls with 10 boundaries, but they succumbed to 97-4 in the 14th over. Tom Bruce and Doug Bracewell shared an unbeaten 51-run stand between them to script a win with 19 balls to spare. Bracewell top-scored with 30 off 20 balls, laced with 4 sixes.