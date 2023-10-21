CWC 2023: 'When I Really Fractured My Thumb', Kane Williamson's Cheeky Post On His Handshake With Great Khali

Kane Williamson and The Great Khali. | (Credits: Instagram)

New Zealand's limited-overs captain Kane Williamson posted a cheeky tweet relating to his latest injury suffered during the 2023 World Cup. The veteran right-handed batter hilariously blamed his handshake with Indian wrestler 'The Great Khali' for the injury, stating that it is one of the strongest handshakes he has had.

The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion was a special guest ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 opening clash between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. He received a giant t-shirt from Williamson and Australian skipper Pat Cummins at the largest cricket stadium.

Kane Williamson uncertain for New Zealand's critical clash against India in the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, the thumb injury suffered by the 33-year-old during the fixture against Bangladesh in Chennai has left him doubtful ahead of facing India in Chennai on Sunday. The right-handed batter played the first match of the 2023 edition against Bangladesh and scored a match-winning 78 as New Zealand chased down a tricky 246.

He missed the subsequent match against Afghanistan as Tom Latham assumed captaincy and lead the Kiwis to a crushing win and a 4th successive one.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)