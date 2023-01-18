e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Lord Shardul supremacy': Fans revel after India pull off last over win after valiant Michael Bracewell onslaught

'Lord Shardul supremacy': Fans revel after India pull off last over win after valiant Michael Bracewell onslaught

India celebrated jubilantly after Shardul Thakur caught Michael Bracewell LBW in the second ball of the final over with 13 runs to win

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India celebrated jubilantly after Shardul Thakur caught Michael Bracewell LBW in the second ball of the final over with 13 runs to win. New Zealand required 20 runs from the final over and with the way Bracewell was batting the target didn't seem out of reach. Thakur was taken to the cleaners in his very first ball as the Kiwis clawed their way back on the cusp of a memorable victory. The second was a wide for height increasing the pressure on the Indians.

Read Also
WATCH: Hardik Pandya dismissal triggers controversy in Hyderabad, fans slam 'worst umpiring...
article-image

Thakur holds nerve under pressue

Thakur held his nerve under pressure as he saw Bracewell shuffling across and nailed a leg stump yorker to perfection. The umpire raised his finger as New Zealand used one last ditch effort to send the decision upstairs. Third umpire stuck with the decision as India went 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

Netizens took to Twitter to celebrate India's dramtic last over victory against New Zealand and praise the valiant efford by New Zealand batsman Michael Bracewell who almost pulled off the great escape.

A fan even drew comparison of Sachin Tendulkar's 175 against Australia 14 years ago at the same venue, as India went down chasing 350 on the board.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill's 208 trumps Michael Bracewell's 140 as India beat New Zealand in...

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill's 208 trumps Michael Bracewell's 140 as India beat New Zealand in...

Wrestlers Protest in Delhi: Sports Ministry directs WFI to reply within 72 hours after allegations...

Wrestlers Protest in Delhi: Sports Ministry directs WFI to reply within 72 hours after allegations...

'World's next superstar': Shubman Gill hailed by former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal after maiden...

'World's next superstar': Shubman Gill hailed by former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal after maiden...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya dismissal triggers controversy in Hyderabad, fans slam 'worst umpiring...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya dismissal triggers controversy in Hyderabad, fans slam 'worst umpiring...

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill becomes fifth Indian to slam 200 in ODIs, youngest ever to reach the...

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill becomes fifth Indian to slam 200 in ODIs, youngest ever to reach the...