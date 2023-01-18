'Lord Shardul supremacy': Fans revel after India pull off last over win after valiant Michael Bracewell onslaught

India celebrated jubilantly after Shardul Thakur caught Michael Bracewell LBW in the second ball of the final over with 13 runs to win. New Zealand required 20 runs from the final over and with the way Bracewell was batting the target didn't seem out of reach. Thakur was taken to the cleaners in his very first ball as the Kiwis clawed their way back on the cusp of a memorable victory. The second was a wide for height increasing the pressure on the Indians.

Thakur holds nerve under pressue

Thakur held his nerve under pressure as he saw Bracewell shuffling across and nailed a leg stump yorker to perfection. The umpire raised his finger as New Zealand used one last ditch effort to send the decision upstairs. Third umpire stuck with the decision as India went 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

Netizens took to Twitter to celebrate India's dramtic last over victory against New Zealand and praise the valiant efford by New Zealand batsman Michael Bracewell who almost pulled off the great escape.

A fan even drew comparison of Sachin Tendulkar's 175 against Australia 14 years ago at the same venue, as India went down chasing 350 on the board.

