WATCH: Hardik Pandya dismissal triggers controversy in Hyderabad, fans slam 'worst umpiring decision'

Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Controversy erupted in Hyderabad on Wednesday after Hardik Pandya's dismissal in the ongoing first ODI between India and New Zealand at Uppal.

Hardik Pandya was given out bowled by the umpires despite replays showing that the ball didn't actually hit the stumps.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Latham collected the ball right on top of the stumps and appeared to have flicked the bails with his gloves in the process. The stumps lit up and the Kiwi players went up in appeal.

The third umpire gave it out bowled after having looked at multiple replays. The entire incident happened in the 40th over bowled by off-spinner Mitchell Santner.

But cricket pundits and fans are divided on Twitter, with the Indian fraternity saying that Latham clearly gloved the stumps.

Shubman Gill Slams 200

The New Zealand captain had tried to get Shubman Gill out in the same fashion earlier in the match but the umpires ruled against the appeal.

Gill went on to score a maiden ODI double hundred and ended up with 208 runs as India posted 349 for 5 on the board in 50 overs after winning the toss.

article-image

