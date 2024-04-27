Video: Shashank Singh's 3 Maximums Off Harshit Rana In an Over Breaks Record For Most Sixes In T20 Match

Shashank Singh | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings witnessed raining sixes as the most maximums were recorded in the T20 cricket history at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata Knight on Friday, April 26.

A total of 42 maximums were smashed between KKR and PBKS in the high-scoring contest. After Kolkata Knight Riders hit 18 maximums to post a solid total of 261/6 in 20 overs on the board, Punjab Kings hammered 24 sixes to pull off record chase in T20 history with eight balls to spare.

The record-breaking moment came in the 18th over when Shashank Singh deposited three balls into the stands off KKR pacer Harshit Rana. This milestone was reached when Shashank hit a short ball towards deep mid-wicket on the second delivery of the over, shattering the joint-record of 38 T20 sixes set in the matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SRH.

Shashank Singh smashed another six towards deep mid to complete the 40th maximum of the clash while also bringing up his second fifty of the season.

Punjab Kings scripted the history by chasing the highest target in the history of T20 cricket. With a target of 262, Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh helped the visitors chased it in 18.4 overs. Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 108 off 46 balls while forming an 84-run stand with Shashank Singh, who played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 68 off 28 balls.

Rilee Rossouw (68) and Prabhsimran Singh (54) too contributed significantly to Punjab Kings' record-chase in T20 history.

'Cricket is turning into baseball': PBKS skipper Sam Curran

Punjab Kings' stand-in skipper Punjab Kings hilariously admitted that cricket is gradually turning into baseball as most of the balls were depositing into the stands or outside the stadium. He also lauded Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh for their performances.

"Very pleasing. Most importantly the win. Cricket is turning into baseball. We have had a few tough weeks. But we hung in there. The way guys train. The confidence and the coaches." Curran said.

"Pleased for Johnny. What an amazing knock. Shashank Singh has been the find of the tournament for us. Ashutosh as well. Proud of everyone." he added.

With a win over KKR, PBKS keep their hopes alive for the playoffs as they moved to 8th spot with three wins and six losses while accumulating six points after nine matches.