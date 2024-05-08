Video: Under-Fire DC Chairman Parth Jindal Congratulates Sanju Samson On T20 WC Selection After Catch Row In Delhi

Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal has come under fire over his off-field behaviour after Sanju Samson was controversially given out in the Match 56 of the IPL 2024 in the national capital on Tuesday.

Jindal was seen shouting "You're Out" repeatedly when Shai Hope claimed Samson's catch very close to the boundary rope at long on during Rajasthan Royals' run chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Netizens on social media called out Jindal for his reaction to the dismissal but the co-owner later made amends by meeting Samson and RR owner Manoj Badale after the match.

DC posted a video in which Jindal can be seen having a chat with Samson and Badal. He even congratulated Samson on his selection in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

"Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, caught up with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson & owner Manoj Badale, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, after what was an exceptional contest of cricket.

"Parth also extended his congratulations to the RR skipper on being selected for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup," DC wrote on the post.

Samson 86 in vain as DC stay alive in IPL 2024

Samson's valiant knock was cut short on 86 by pacer Mukesh Kumar after which the tide turned completely in DC's favour as they restricted RR to 201 for 8 in 20 overs after posting 221 for 8 batting first.

The win helped the Delhi Capitals keep their campaign alive and bring them on par with Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on the IPL 2024 table.

The four aforementioned teams are tied on 4 points with CSK in the lead thanks to their superior net run rate.

RR failed to dethrone Kolkata Knight Riders from the top spot due to the loss but they remain firm in second place with 16 points.