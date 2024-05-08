Video: Sanju Samson's Heated Discussion With Umpire Over His Controversial Dismissal During DC vs RR IPL 2024 Clash

Sanju Samson arguing with the umpire over his controversial decision | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson was visibly disappointed with the third umpire's decision over his controversial dismissal during the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 7.

The incident took place in the 16th over of RR's 222-run chase when Sanju Samson attempted for a six toward long-on off DC pacer Mukesh Kumar off-stump delivery. However, Samson was caught on the fence by Shai Hope, who wobbled at the end to secure the catch. The on-field umpire decided to send the review to the third umpire to check the Hope's feet touched the boundary rope or not.

The third umpire checked it and gave it as out. A visibly shocked Sanju Samson walked off the field but only to return and argue with the umpire over his contentious dismissal.

Following Sanju Samson's dismissal, the Delhi crowd went berserk and Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal was pumped up. Parth was seen shouting energetically in the aftermath of Samson's controversial dismissal. The cameramen captured the moment and it became viral on social media.

Delhi Capitals owner shouting 'out hain, out hain' to Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/bUpjspZaN6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 7, 2024

Samson's wicket was crucial for Delhi Capitals as the Rajasthan Royals was in a commanding position to chase down the target of 222 runs. The 29-year-old played an incredible innings of 86 off 46 balls at an impressive strike rate of 186.96. His captain knock consisted of 8 fours and 2 sixes.

After Sanju Samson was dismissed at 162/4, Shubham Dubey (25) and Rovman Powell (13) carried on RR's run-chase. Dubey's innings came to an after he was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed at 180/5. Donovan Ferreira (1) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2) dismissed cheaply and the visitors were reduced to 185/7.

Rajasthan Royals' hopes of chasing down the target were dashed when power-hitter Powell was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar at 194/7 in the final over. Eventually, RR were restricted to 201/7 and fell 21 runs short of achieving the target.

'These things happen in the IPL': Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was appeared to be livid with controversial call by the third umpire to rule him out but admitted that such incidents are part and parcel of the IPL.

"I think we had it in our hands, it was like 11-12 runs per over, it was achievable, but these things happen in IPL. Yes, we are doing both the things fine, we will like to stick to what the conditions demand, 220 was 10 runs extra to chase, if we had conceded a couple of less boundaries, we would have made it through." Samson said.

RR skipper lauds Tristan Stubbs' cameo for Delhi Capitals in the death overs, especially against Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"You have to give credit to someone like Stubbs who batted well against Sandeep, who has been bowling very well in the last 10-11 games, he scored 2-3 sixes extra against my best bowlers who are Yuzi Chahal and Sandeep Sharma."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals haven't yet qualified for the playoffs as they suffered a second consecutive defeat of the season. Samson-led side can seal their knockout berth with a win in the next three games against CSK, PBKS and KKR.