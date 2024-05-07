DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Leg-Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes 1st Indian To Pick 350 T20 Wickets

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal added another feather to his cap in the shortest format on Tuesday as he became the first Indian bowler to take 350 wickets in T20 cricket.

Rishabh Pant became Chahal's 350th victim in T20s when he swept a delivery on leg-stump straight to the fine-leg fielder Trent Boult in the match 56 between Delhi Capitals and the Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The dismissal took place in the 14th over of DC's innings and reduced the team to 150 for 5 after a superb start provided by the in-form Jake Fraser-McGurk (50) and Abhishek Parel (65).

Chahal is already the only bowler to take 200 wickets in the IPL. He achieved the feat against the Mumbai Indians last month.

Chahal's resurgence at RR

Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2024 brings a significant boost to their bowling arsenal.

The seasoned leg-spinner, known for his guile and variations, adds a vital dimension to the team's bowling strategy. With his ability to deceive batsmen with his flight and spin, Chahal possesses the knack of picking up crucial wickets, particularly in the middle overs.

His experience in handling pressure situations and his track record of delivering under challenging circumstances make him a valuable asset for the Royals.

Chahal's partnership with other key bowlers, especially with spin-twin Ravichandran Ashwin, in the team has bolstered Rajasthan's bowling unit and provided crucial breakthroughs when needed.