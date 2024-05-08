'Sanju Samson Has Been Robbed': Netizens Slam Umpiring Standards In IPL 2024 After RR Skipper's Contentious Boundary Catch During Clash vs DC

Rajastha Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal has become a topic of debate during the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 7.

Samson was visibly disappointed with the third umpire's call to rule him out caught by Shai Hope. The dismissal took place in the 16th over of the RR's 222-run chase when skipper attempted for a six off Mukesh Kumar's delivery but only to be caught by Hope on the fence.

The on-field umpire decided to sent to third umpire to review whether Sanju Samson's dismissal was legitimate or not. However, the third umpire ruled him out as Shai Hope was cleared of the boundary rope while taking the catch. This left Samson shocked as he argued with the on-field umpire before walking back to the pavilion.

This is game changing & will be the most talked moment of the match.



Sanju Samson was playing a blinder & was looking in ominous touch to finish the game.But Only brilliant fielding can end his story



We can see the fear in opposition when he was battingpic.twitter.com/NtBScYaZcq — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) May 7, 2024

The controversial decision by the third umpire to give Sanju Samson out sparked intense debates over umpiring standards in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite having technology, the umpire decisions have always been questions.

Following Sanju Samson's controversial boundary catch by Shai Hope, fans took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the umpiring standards. Many questioned third umpire's hurried decision to give Samson out without a thorough review while others believe that RR skipper has been robbed by the umpiring error.

Here's Netizens reacted to Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal

The level of umpiring is utter nonsense in IPL!!

Feeling for Sanju Samson.

This was a clear Six! #DCvsRR#SanjuSamson #RRvDC #RajasthanRoyals pic.twitter.com/sVSSvlTisM — Pankaj Mishra 🇮🇳 (@pankajplmishra) May 7, 2024

Another bad decision by third umpire in this ipl, very disappointed to see this video 😳#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/mcVCNjERcp — Anup barnwal (@amethiya_anup) May 8, 2024

The third umpire could have taken a little more more time and zoom in if Shai Hope's leg has touched the boundary rope or not. Sanju Samson wasn't happy with the decision. Why hurry to make a decision without a thorough reviewing? #IPL2024 #DCvsRR — Hrishikesh Damodar (@HrishiDamodar) May 7, 2024

3rd umpire checking wide for 3 minutes.



3rd umpire gave Sanju Samson's decision within a minute. pic.twitter.com/emnPH3vCpC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 7, 2024

I saw the cushion move. It was not out and Sanju Samson misses out on a well deserved hundred. #RRvsDC #DCvsRR#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/f2lrWJ5TDl — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) May 7, 2024

This is what happens when you come from Steve Bucknor Online School of umpiring.



IPL is a billion dollar league but We can't afford good umpires & technology.



Sanju Samson was so furious that he wanted to review the umpire decision,humiliation at peak.pic.twitter.com/NtBScYbx1Y — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) May 7, 2024

Hope they show the 60 fps fully zoomed clip, of how they robbed Sanju Samson of another match winning knock, in Pant's new documentary. Cheats, frauds and fixers pic.twitter.com/moERpsoLga — Aman (@CricketSatire) May 7, 2024

No matter #SanjuSamson was out of not out, the TV umpire should have checked all camera angles. When fans and broadcast are the centre pillar of a league like IPL, fans & viewers should also be satisfied with the decision taken by umpire.#DCvRR #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/ryC4x2wmPC — Ganpat Teli (@gateposts_) May 8, 2024