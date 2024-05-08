 'Sanju Samson Has Been Robbed': Netizens Slam Umpiring Standards In IPL 2024 After RR Skipper's Contentious Boundary Catch During Clash vs DC
Sanju Samson was controversially given out by the third umpire or a boundary catch by Shai Hope during the DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 08:57 AM IST
article-image

Rajastha Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal has become a topic of debate during the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 7.

Samson was visibly disappointed with the third umpire's call to rule him out caught by Shai Hope. The dismissal took place in the 16th over of the RR's 222-run chase when skipper attempted for a six off Mukesh Kumar's delivery but only to be caught by Hope on the fence.

The on-field umpire decided to sent to third umpire to review whether Sanju Samson's dismissal was legitimate or not. However, the third umpire ruled him out as Shai Hope was cleared of the boundary rope while taking the catch. This left Samson shocked as he argued with the on-field umpire before walking back to the pavilion.

The controversial decision by the third umpire to give Sanju Samson out sparked intense debates over umpiring standards in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite having technology, the umpire decisions have always been questions.

Following Sanju Samson's controversial boundary catch by Shai Hope, fans took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the umpiring standards. Many questioned third umpire's hurried decision to give Samson out without a thorough review while others believe that RR skipper has been robbed by the umpiring error.

Here's Netizens reacted to Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal

