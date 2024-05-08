'Hard To Digest If Technology Makes Mistake': Navjot Singh Sidhu In Disbelief Over Sanju Samson's Controversial Dismissal In DC vs RR IPL 2024 Clash (VIDEO)

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sanju Samson | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer turned cricketer commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu was in disbelief over Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal during the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 7.

Samson's contentious boundary catch dismissal became a huge topic of debate as many questioned lack of proper usage of technology in determining crucial decisions by the third umpire. RR skipper was controversially given out by the third umpire for the boundary catch by Shai Hope in the 16th over of the visitors' 222-run chase.

Sanju Samson was visibly unhappy with the decision and RR dugout was seemingly in shock as they believed that the Shai Hope's foot slightly hit the rope, thus it should have been six instead of out.

Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Technology

Speaking on Star Sports during commentary, Navjot Singh Sidhu observed that Shai Hope's feet touched the boundary rope twice, adding that one cannot digest if technology makes a silly error.

"The game was changed after Sanju Samson's dismissal. No matter what other says, there could be differences of opinion, but if we look at side-on angles, the feet has touched the boundary-line not once but twice. I'm very clear about it. Either you don't use the technology or even if you use the technology and it is making a mistake, then it is hard to digest." former Indian cricketer said.

दूध में अगर मक्खी हो तो पीना मुमकिन नहीं।

@IamSanjuSamson was clearly NOT OUT - The fielder's foot touched the boundary line twice!!@rajasthanroyals @IPL pic.twitter.com/361H3rFzW7 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 7, 2024

The third umpire used the technology before taking the final decision on Sanju Samson's dismissal. Despite using the technology, there was still controversy surrounding RR skipper's dismissal, with some arguing that the decision made by the third umpire was inconclusive or incorrect.

'Umpire didn't do it on purpose': Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu was clear that Sanju Samson was not out as Shai Hope's touched the feet twice. He added that no one can be blamed in controversial umpiring decisions as they are part and parcel of the game.

"It touched the boundary line twice. And after this, if someone says that it's out. see, I'm a neutral person, so I've seen it, it's not out. That's why I also kept saying it about Kohli (controversial no-ball dismissal during KKR vs RCB match)." Sidhu said.

"Umpire didn't do it on purpose, no one is at fault. It's part of the game. That (Sanju Samson's wicket) changed the game." Navjot Singh concluded.

Sanju Samson scored brilliant 84 off 46 balls before Mukesh Kumar dismissed him at 162/4. Thereafter, Shubham Dube (25) and Rovman Powell (13) carried on RR innings until the former's dismissal at 180/5. Donovan Ferreira (1) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2) dismissed cheaply and the visitors were reduced to 185/7.

Powell's stay at the crease ended after he was bowled out by Mukesh Kumar at 194/7. Eventually, Rajasthan Royals were circumscribed to 201/7, falling 21 runs short of achieving 222-run target set by Delhi Capitals.