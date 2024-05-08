Who Is Parth Jindal? DC Co-Owner Who Animatedly Celebrated RR Skipper Sanju Samson's Controversial Dismissal In IPL 2024 Match

Parth Jindal | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal grabbed the light during his team's IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 7.

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals was marred by controversy over Sanju Samson's dismissal. In the 16th over of the RR's run-chase, Samson hit the ball off Mukesh Kumar's delivery towards long-off but only to be caught by . The on-field umpire decided to ask the third umpire to review whether Hope touched the boundary rope or not while taking the catch.

The third umpire concluded it as a legitimate dismissal after reviewing it. However, Sanju Samson was visibly shocked by the umpire's call and argued with the umpire over his contentious dismissal.

Game of margins! 😮



A splendid catch that raises the 𝙃𝙊𝙋𝙀 for the Delhi Capitals 🙌



Sanju Samson departs after an excellent 86(46) 👏



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/rhLhfBmyEZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2024

The Delhi Capitals' fans at the stadium went berserk as Sanju Samson was owning hosts' bowling attack with his carnage and played a brilliant innings of 84 off 46 balls. DC co-owner Parth Jindal was too pumped up and animatedly celebrating RR skipper's dismissal. When Samson was having a word with the umpire over his dismissal, Parth was seen shouting 'out' repeatedly. The moment captured by the cameramen and it instantly viral on social media.

If Delhi Capitals make the play-offs, we will need special security arrangements around Parth Jindal pic.twitter.com/TjhERUzpWf — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) May 7, 2024

Sanju Samson's dismissal at 162/4 turned the game around for Delhi Capitals as they eventually restricted the Rajasthan Royals to 201/7 in 20 overs after wickets of Shubham Dubey (25), Donovan Ferreira (1), Ravichandran Ashwin (2) and Rovman Powell (13).

Who is Parth Jindal?

Parth Jindal is a businessman and scion of Jindal South West (JSW) Group. The 33-year-old was appointed as managing director of JSW Cement in 2014. Parth also heads JSW Energy and the USA operations of the company.

In 2012, JSW ventured into sports that support several Indian athletes and also Indian Super League (ISL) football club Bengaluru FC. Mustafa Ghouse is the CEO of the JSW Sports while Parth Jindal is the director of the venture.

Under the leadership of Ghouse and Jindal, JSW Sports transformed into one of the powerhouses in the Indian sports industry, contributing significantly to the growth of sports infrastructure and culture. The venture provides financial assistance to athletes through its sports excellence program.

Parth Jindal is also the founder of Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) that is located in Karnataka's Vijayanagara. The institute provides a world class training to Indian athletes, with an access to best infrastructure and coaching within the country.

JSW Sports entry into Indian Premier League

Parth Jindal-led JSW Sports made their entry into Indian Premier League (IPL) by acquiring 50% stake ( ₹550 crore) in the Delhi Capitals from GMR Group and Parth was appointed as the director of the franchise in 2018.

Since 2018, Parth Jindal and GMR Director Kiran Kumar Grandhi would often seen at the table during the IPL auctions. In December 2018, the JSW Sports and GMR decided to rename Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2019.

Parth Jindal is now the director of Bengaluru FC in ISL and Delhi Capitals in IPL.