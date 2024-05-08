 Homecoming: Neeraj Chopra to Compete In India for 1st Time In 3 Years At Federation Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHomecoming: Neeraj Chopra to Compete In India for 1st Time In 3 Years At Federation Cup

Homecoming: Neeraj Chopra to Compete In India for 1st Time In 3 Years At Federation Cup

Neeraj Chopra is expected to travel to India from Doha after opening his season in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series on May 10.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Neeraj Chopra | Credits: Twitter

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete at home for the first time in three years after confirming participation in the National Federation Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from May 12 to 15.

The 26-year-old superstar is expected to travel to India from Doha after opening his season in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series on May 10.

"As per entries @Neeraj_chopra1 and Kishore Kumar Jena will compete in domestic competition starting May 12 in Bhubaneshwar," the Athletics Federation of India tweeted.

Chopra's coach Klaus Bartonietz also confirmed to PTI that his ward is taking part in the Bhubaneswar event.

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete at home for the first time in three years after confirming participation in the National Federation Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from May 12 to 15.

The 26-year-old superstar is expected to travel to India from Doha after opening his season in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series on May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As per entries @Neeraj_chopra1 and Kishore Kumar Jena will compete in domestic competition starting May 12 in Bhubaneshwar," the Athletics Federation of India tweeted.

Chopra's coach Klaus Bartonietz also confirmed to PTI that his ward is taking part in the Bhubaneswar event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old Kishore Jena, who won a silver in the Hangzhou Asian Games where Chopra won gold, will also be competing in the Doha Diamond League on May 10.

Chopra last took part in a domestic competition at the same event on March 17, 2021, when he won a gold with a throw of 87.80m.

Since then, Chopra has won a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics, became Diamond League champion in 2022, world champion in 2023 and defended Asian Games gold in China.

He also won three individual legs of Diamond League and claimed a silver in the 2022 World Championships.

He is, however, yet to touch the 90m mark. His personal best and national record is 89.94m.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Homecoming: Neeraj Chopra to Compete In India for 1st Time In 3 Years At Federation Cup

Homecoming: Neeraj Chopra to Compete In India for 1st Time In 3 Years At Federation Cup

Who Is Parth Jindal? DC Co-Owner Who Animatedly Celebrated RR Skipper Sanju Samson's Controversial...

Who Is Parth Jindal? DC Co-Owner Who Animatedly Celebrated RR Skipper Sanju Samson's Controversial...

Video: Under-Fire DC Chairman Parth Jindal Congratulates Sanju Samson On T20 WC Selection After...

Video: Under-Fire DC Chairman Parth Jindal Congratulates Sanju Samson On T20 WC Selection After...

IPL 2024: RR Skipper Sanju Samson Fined 30% Match Fees For Arguing With Umpire Over His Dismissal In...

IPL 2024: RR Skipper Sanju Samson Fined 30% Match Fees For Arguing With Umpire Over His Dismissal In...

IPL 2024, DC vs RR: Top Performers From Match 56 As Delhi Capitals Emerge Victorious To Keep Hopes...

IPL 2024, DC vs RR: Top Performers From Match 56 As Delhi Capitals Emerge Victorious To Keep Hopes...