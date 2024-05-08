 IPL 2024: RR Skipper Sanju Samson Fined 30% Match Fees For Arguing With Umpire Over His Dismissal In Clash vs DC; Netizens Demand Penalty For Wrong Umpiring Decisions
IPL 2024: RR Skipper Sanju Samson Fined 30% Match Fees For Arguing With Umpire Over His Dismissal In Clash vs DC; Netizens Demand Penalty For Wrong Umpiring Decisions

RR skipper Sanju Samson was visibly disappointed as he argued with the on-field umpire over the third controversial decision before walking back to the pavilion.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Sanju Samson | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has been fined for breaching the IPL's code of conduct during the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 7.

Rajasthan Royals' suffered a second consecutive loss of the season with a 20-run defeat to Delhi Capitals. With a target of 222, RR were restricted to 201/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Sanju Samson played a brilliant innings of 84 off 46 balls but went in vain as his dismissal put a brake on RR's run-chase.

However, the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals became a controversy over Samson's dismissal. In the 16th over, Sanju Samson's was given out for the catch by Shai Hope on the boundary. The third umpire reviewed the dismissal as Hope's feet almost touched the boundary line. After being given out by the third umpire, RR skipper was visibly disappointed as argued with the on-field umpire before walking back to the pavilion.

In a statement released by BCCI, Sanju Samson has been admitted to committing the level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's code of conduct. He statement further added that RR skipper accepted the sanctions of the Match Refree.

"Mr Sanju Samson, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024." the statement read.

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding." he added.

article-image

Netizens unhappy with the decision

Netizens expressed their disappointment over BCCI's decision to penalize Sanju Samson for having a word with the umpire over his controversial decision. Many believed that Indian cricket board should come up with a provision to fine umpires for their wrong decisions, while others feel it was unfair by the BCCI to slap a fine on Samson.

