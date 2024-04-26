KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024, Match 42: Punjab To Field First At Eden Gardens, Shikhar Dhawan Continues To Be Sidelined

Shreyas Iyer and Sam Curran. | (Credits: Twitter)

Toss Update:

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Sam Curran has won the toss and elected to field first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan continues to stay sidelined due to his injury, with both sides making changes to their side for the all-important clash.

The Knight Riders have been among the in-form teams of the two and are occupying the 2nd spot in the points table. The home side has triggered one change to the side, with Iyer announcing that Mitchell Starc has a cut on his finger, prompting him to miss the match. Instead, Dushmantha Chameera, who replaced Gus Atkinson in the squad, has taken his place. Starc was also seen handing Chameera his maiden KKR cap during a team huddle.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have suffered some close defeats, but have carried out only a solitary change. The visiting side have left out Liam Livingstone for Jonny Bairstow, who will be equally keen to get back in the runs. Most of all, the Punjab-based franchise will want to prevent their 5th defeat in a row. Their two wins have come against the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

KKR and PBKS' playing XI:

KKR playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

PBKS playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.