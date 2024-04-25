Video: Kavya Maran's Expression Goes Viral As SRH Lose Their 6th Wicket In IPL 2024 Match vs RCB

Kavya Maran. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

SunRisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran's expression at the stands went viral after the Orange Army lost their 6th wicket during the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Kavya Maran, always known for her animated expressions, was seen making another on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Abdul Samad sustained a soft dismissal off Karn Sharma's bowling as he chipped one back to the bowler by coming down the wicket. Unimpressed by Samad's shot, Kavya Maran's expression was as if she was questioning the approach, given the situation of the game. Samad had welcomed Lockie Ferguson with a maximum, but managed only 10 runs off 6 deliveries.

The wicket reduced the home side to 85-6 in the 10th over.

Half-centuries from Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and cameo from Cameron Green lifts RCB to 206:

With the toss falling in favour of Royal Challengers' captain Faf du Plessis, he chose to bat first. Du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave the tourists a brisk start. However, it was Rajat Patidar, who gave the visiting side the real impetus as he hammered a 19-ball half-century. The right-hander also plundered four consecutive sixes off an over of Mayank Markande.

Even as it seemed like the Royal Challengers might end up with an underwhelming total, Cameron Green struck five boundaries in his 20-ball 37. Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh also chipped in with 12 and 11 runs, respectively in the 6 balls they faced each.