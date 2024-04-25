 Video: Kavya Maran's Expression Goes Viral As SRH Lose Their 6th Wicket In IPL 2024 Match vs RCB
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Kavya Maran's Expression Goes Viral As SRH Lose Their 6th Wicket In IPL 2024 Match vs RCB

Video: Kavya Maran's Expression Goes Viral As SRH Lose Their 6th Wicket In IPL 2024 Match vs RCB

SRH owner Kavya Maran's expression has gone viral after SRH lost their 6th wicket in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Kavya Maran. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

SunRisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran's expression at the stands went viral after the Orange Army lost their 6th wicket during the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Kavya Maran, always known for her animated expressions, was seen making another on Thursday.

Read Also
Video: Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Leaves For Hyderabad Ahead Of SRH vs RCB IPL 2024...
article-image

The incident occurred when Abdul Samad sustained a soft dismissal off Karn Sharma's bowling as he chipped one back to the bowler by coming down the wicket. Unimpressed by Samad's shot, Kavya Maran's expression was as if she was questioning the approach, given the situation of the game. Samad had welcomed Lockie Ferguson with a maximum, but managed only 10 runs off 6 deliveries.

The wicket reduced the home side to 85-6 in the 10th over.

Half-centuries from Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and cameo from Cameron Green lifts RCB to 206:

With the toss falling in favour of Royal Challengers' captain Faf du Plessis, he chose to bat first. Du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave the tourists a brisk start. However, it was Rajat Patidar, who gave the visiting side the real impetus as he hammered a 19-ball half-century. The right-hander also plundered four consecutive sixes off an over of Mayank Markande.

Even as it seemed like the Royal Challengers might end up with an underwhelming total, Cameron Green struck five boundaries in his 20-ball 37. Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh also chipped in with 12 and 11 runs, respectively in the 6 balls they faced each.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Shadab Khan Takes A Screamer In PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I

Video: Shadab Khan Takes A Screamer In PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I

Video: Kavya Maran's Expression Goes Viral As SRH Lose Their 6th Wicket In IPL 2024 Match vs RCB

Video: Kavya Maran's Expression Goes Viral As SRH Lose Their 6th Wicket In IPL 2024 Match vs RCB

Viral Pics: McLaren F1 Driver Oscar Piastri Shows Support For Delhi Capitals, Dons Jersey No.81

Viral Pics: McLaren F1 Driver Oscar Piastri Shows Support For Delhi Capitals, Dons Jersey No.81

Video: GT Star Kane Williamson Feasts On Thepla And Gathiya In Gujarati Food Taste Challenge

Video: GT Star Kane Williamson Feasts On Thepla And Gathiya In Gujarati Food Taste Challenge

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Sign Afghanistan Star Gulbadin Naib As Replacement For Injured Mitch Marsh

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Sign Afghanistan Star Gulbadin Naib As Replacement For Injured Mitch Marsh